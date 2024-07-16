Bhushan Kumar refutes rumours of Fawad Khan's cameo in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Fawad Khan to have no cameo in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Renowned Pakistani actor Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the film 'Khoobsurat' which also featured Sonam Kapoor. The actor has worked in several Pakistani films and dramas which made him a popular name among the fans.

Fawad Khan has no cameo in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

On Tuesday, bad news for the actor's fans has come. Fawad is not going to play a cameo role in the upcoming horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which features Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. The internet was buzzing since morning about the actor's cameo role in the movie so the HT City decided to talk regarding this with the filmmakers. The producer of the film Bhushan Kumar called the rumours fake. He said, "No, this piece of news is false totally.”

Fawad was last seen in Karan Johar's directorial 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' in 2016 alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai.

About the film

'Bhool Bhulaiya 3' is directed by Anees Bazmee and will be produced under the banner of T-Series films and Cine1 studios. The film is a sequel to 2022 released 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. For the first time, Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri will be seen together in a film and besides these two, Vidya Balan will be playing the role of Manjulika making a comeback in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and Madhuri Dixit will also be a part of the film.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' was a massive hit that starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Raval, Ameesha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It was released in 2007. Later in the year 2022, Anees Bazmee directed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' as a sequel to the first part. It featured Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mehak Manwani among others.

Now the fans are excited for the upcoming sequel as it marks the comeback of Vidya Balan in her Manjulika role and Kartik Aaryan will once again be playing the role of Rooh Baba, the character that received so much love from the audience.