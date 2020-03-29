Image Source : TWITTER Bhushan Kumar of Tseries pledges to donate Rs 1 cr to Chief Minister's Relief Fund

After Bollywood honchos Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Tseries Managing Director Bhushan Kumar also took to Twitter to pledge his support for the coronavirus relief fund that the government has been organizing. On Sunday, the businessman revealed that he will be donating Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He tweeted, "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe."

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to donate for their fellow humans and tweeted, "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund. "

Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund. https://t.co/enPvcqCTw2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Soon after many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawa, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma, Ram Charan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and others also pledged to stand with the people and donated to the PM Modi CARES Fund.

On one hand, Akshay Kumar won millions of hearts and appreciations for donating Rs 25 cr to the fund, on the other hand, Varun Dhawan donated Rs 30 lakh. Comedian Kapil Sharma also donated Rs 70 lakh to PM Modo CARES fund.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

Life in the country has come to a standstill after PM Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24. The decision has been taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

