Bhumi Pednekkar joins Rishab Shetty in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; here's her role

New Delhi:

The makers of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have officially welcomed Bhumi Pednekkar to the cast. The film is slated for release on January 21, 2027, eyeing the Republic Day window. No further development on the release date has been made so far by the makers.

Bhumi Pednekkar's role in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

She will play the role of the fearless Warrior Queen Belawadi Mallamma, sharing screen space with Rishab Shetty for the first time. Her look from the film has been kept under wraps for now. The film also marks the first collaboration between Bhumi and Rishab.

Rishab Shetty's first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

In December 2024, Rishab Shetty had shared his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In a joint post shared by the Kannada actor and director Sandip Singh, they wrote: "Our Honour & Privilege, Presenting the Epic Saga of India’s Greatest Warrior King – The Pride of Bharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj. #ThePrideOfBharatChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj This isn’t just a film – it’s a battle cry to honor a warrior who fought against all odds, challenged the might of the Mighty Mughal empire, and forged a legacy that can never be forgotten."



"Get ready for a Magnum Opus Action Drama, a cinematic experience unlike any other, as we unfold the untold story of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj Global Release on 21st January 2027 Har Har Mahadev @rishabshettyofficial @officialsandipssingh," the note further read.

Directed by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is slated to release in theatres worldwide on January 21, 2027. The film is being mounted on a grand scale and is among the most anticipated releases of the year.

What's on Rishab Shetty and Bhumi Pednekkar's work front?

Rishab Shetty was last seen in Kantara: Chapter 2, which released in 2025 and went on to become a huge hit. Apart from this, he also has Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman, a sequel to his hit superhero film HanuMan. Apart from this, the actor will also star in an untitled film, backed by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

As for Bhumi, she was seen in the 2025 film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Her last project was the OTT series Daldal (2026).

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar busts diet myths while opening up about her 40 kg weight loss