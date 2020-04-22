Bhumi Pednekar pours her heart out on father's death due to cancer, recalls difficult times

Bhumi Pednekar said that the family went into warrior mode post her father's demise.

Bhumi Pednekar recently in an interview opened up about losing her father to cancer. The actor was just 18 when her father passed away. He was survived by Bhumi, her sister Samiksha and their mother. While Bhumi was just 18, her younger sister was around 15 at the time of their father's demise.

Talking about how her family dealt with the tragedy, Bhumi in an interview to Pinvkilla said she saw her father suffering a lot. "We were quite young. I was 18, Samiksha was probably 15 when we lost our dad due to cancer. We saw him through prolonged sickness and really suffer a lot. Obviously, losing a parent is never easy and I had a wonderful father. He was just a father. We miss him every day but my mom is made of something else, she really got us together. I think just us as a family, we went into warrior mode post that," she said.

