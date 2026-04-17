Bhooth Bangla X Review: What internet users have to say about Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan returned with the highly anticipated film Bhooth Bangla on Friday, April 17, 2026, with paid previews held on Thursday night, April 16, 2026. The horror-comedy features a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu.

The film saw average collections during its paid previews, earning approximately Rs 3.50–Rs 3.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Viewers who watched the first day, first show of Bhooth Bangla shared their reviews on X.

Bhooth Bangla X Review

So far, the film has been receiving a positive response online. One user praised the collaboration of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, calling it "nostalgia done right." He described the first half as a "nonstop chaotic laugh riot" and also appreciated the performances of Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Paresh Rawal.

In his X post, he wrote, "Akshay Kumar - Priyadarshan combo works again & entertains us. Bhooth Bangla is nostalgia done right. First half was a nonstop chaotic laugh riot literally with old school Bollywood comedy. Plus return of vintage goofy Akki. Also salute to Rajpal Yadav, Asrani ji, Paresh Rawal. Camaraderie between all of them was making the theatre laugh so hard. Second half goes serious becoming plot heavy with decent horror, would have loved for more humour here though. But overall it was fun, mazaa toh aaya (sic)."

Another user also seemed to like the movie, calling it "full paisa vasool." He praised Akshay Kumar’s expressions as "next level" and described Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav as "pure gold." His X post read, "Bhooth Bangla! Iconic OG actors finally back Laugh-out-loud madness, full comedy blast stomach pain guaranteed Akshay Kumar’s expressions = next level Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani = pure gold Total OG comedy with a horror touch Full paisa vasool."

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla follows a man who inherits a palace in rural Mangalpur and decides to host his sister's wedding there. However, things take a strange turn when supernatural events begin to occur and frightened locals force him to uncover the property's mysterious past. The Bollywood film is produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office: How much did Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's film earn from paid previews?