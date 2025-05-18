Bhool Chuk Maaf to Kesari Veer, a look at theatrical releases of the week Read further to know about the new theatrical releases that you can enjoy with your family and friends this week.

New Delhi:

From historical dramas to horror comedies, this week's new movie releases offer a variety of films for cinemagoers. In this article, we have curated a list of theatrical releases that you can enjoy with your family and friends this Friday, May 23, 2025.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

The comedy-drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' has been in the news lately because of its release date. But this time, the film is set to be released in theatres on May 23, 2025. Directed by Karan Sharma, this Bollywood movie features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The movie is about a boy named Ranjan who gets a government job to marry her beloved woman named Titli, but here's a twist. He forgets his vow to Lord Shiva, which trapped him in a time loop.

Kesari Veer

Kesari Veer is a historical action drama film directed by Prince Dhiman. It tells the story of Hamirji Gohli, a warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire in order to protect the Somnath Temple. Written by Kanu Chauhan and Shitiz Srivastava, it features Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Barkha Bisht, and Aruna Irani in the lead roles. The film hit the big screens on May 23, 2025.

Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii is a horror-comedy film directed by Sangeeth Sivan. It features Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Sonia Rathee in the lead roles. The film is about a group of friends who use an Ouija board to connect with a ghost for fun. It is written by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi. The film will be released on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Mangalashtaka Returns

The comedy-drama film 'Mangalashtaka Returns' is going to hit the silver screens on May 23, 2025. The film is about two people from different political families who fall in love. The film is directed by Yogesh Bhosale and written by Bhalchandra Gaikwad. It features Kamlesh Sawant, Prasad Oak and Prasanna Ketkar in the lead roles.

Lilo & Stitch

The American science-fiction comedy-drama film 'Lilo & Stitch' is about a Hawaiian girl who befriends a runaway alien who helps to mend her broken family. The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp. It stars Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham and Tia Carrere in the lead roles. This film will hit the big screens on May 23, 2025.

