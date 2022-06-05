Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-starrer horror comedy earns Rs 150 crore in 3rd weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released on May 20

Highlights Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is Kartik Aaryan's highest grossing film till date

The horror comedy will cross Rs 150 crore mark after its third weekend

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to do good business in mass circuits and metro cities

The box office success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is being talked about in the film industry. After a string of non-performers, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer film has managed to cross Rs 150 crore mark at the box office in its third weekend. The film was released opposite Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad on May 20 but remained largely unaffected by any movie that came after it.

Read: Samrat Prithviraj Box Office: Akshay Kumar's historical drama does better on Day 2, earns Rs 23 Cr

Taran Adrash shared the box office report of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 saying the film has done well in both the metro cities and mass circuits taking its total to Rs 149.11 crore in 16 days. He also said that the movie's collections will cross Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday, thus making it a huge hit.

Read: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe Shyam' on ZEE5: Who all can watch, HD download & box office collection

Kartik also shared his pleasure in the movie crossing Rs 150 crore mark. He wrote on Instagram, "Kal 150 cr vaali Smile sochni padegi. BhoolBhulaiyaa2 on Fire (sic)."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has already become the highest grosser of lead actor Kartik's career, leaving behind Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety (2018) by a huge margin. The actor has tested COVID positive for the second time and informed his fans about the same on social media. Owing to his infection, Kartik also missed out on his IIFA Awards 2022 performance in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This is the second time during the pandemic that Kartik has tested COVID positive.

Kartik's upcoming film lineup includes Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.