Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh gets attacked with stone during live performance In UP | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked by stone

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh was attacked with a stone while he was performing at a function in Ballia, The attack happened on Monday night. The uproar took place over the demand for a song on a particular caste. Pawan refused to sing that song and after this, someone threw a stone at him. The video of his displeasure is going viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd that was turning violent. People pelted stones at the stage. Pawan Singh and singer Shilpi Raj were performing at a private function, permission for which had been taken. A huge crowd had gathered to listen to Pawan and Shilpi and an adequate police force had been deployed to maintain law and order at the venue.

The Bhojpuri singer and actor refused to sing that song and after this, someone threw a stone at him. The incident has been captured on camera and the video is going viral on social media. He was also seen expressing his displeasure from the stage itself after the stone-pelting incident. Although the program had to be stopped for a while, the program resumed after the atmosphere calmed down.

This is the second incident happened in a month. Earlier, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was also attacked by Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena MLA’s son who wanted to click a selfie. Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and other charges in connection to a scuffle incident reported during singer Sonu Nigam’s live concert in Chembur area.

Sharing his experience, the ace singer told TOI, “I am okay, but my brother (friend Rabbani Khan) is hurt. And my bodyguard is hurt.” Sonu Nigam’s team did not recognise Swapnil and this led to a scuffle as Swapnil and his supporters manhandled Nigam and his team while the singer was leaving the stage.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Crash Landing on You to Happiness: Top 5 Korean dramas that are a must watch

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are all smiles & 'colorful' in this Aww-dorable Holi photo

Latest Entertainment News