Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffers bullet injury at live show in Saran

Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered bullet injuries while performing in a cultural programme in Saran which comes under Janata Bazaar police station limits, a district of Bihar. The incident took place when the singer was performing live. Reportedly the bullet hit the singer's left thigh when the attendees opened fire. As soon as the incident took place, she was immediately taken to the nearby hospital in Patna. She was performing during Yagnopavit- a ceremony performed among the Brahmans to wear the sacred thread.

According to the local police, the bullet hit Nisha Upadhyay's left thigh when some people at the programme opened fire at the event. She was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Patna and her condition is stated to be stable. Prior to the incident, Nisha was seen playing drums at a cultural event, a video of which is making rounds on social media. Speaking about the incident, a police officer said, "We received information about the incident but no written complaint has been filed yet. We are investigating how the gunshots were fired and who were all involved in the firing."

As per the latest information, Nisha's condition is stable. The police also stated that they received information about the incident, but there is no complaint filed about the incident. Currently, the police are investigating the matter closely. They are examing how the incident took place, who were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired in a programme. In a bid to curb the menace, the Bihar government has already proposed canceling the licenses of those involved in celebratory firings. There is no respite from deaths due to celebratory firing in the state.

Nisha hails from Bihar, she is a native of Saran's Gaur Basant village, and she regularly performs at various cultural programmes in the city. Her famous songs from the discography include Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

