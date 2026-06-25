Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar shot Ghis Ghis Ghis song with 104 fever: 'Kept observing'

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Welcome to the Jungle is all set to hit theatres on Friday, June 26, 2026. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has generated significant buzz since the release of its trailer and songs. One of the tracks, Ghis Ghis Ghis, has particularly caught the attention of audiences. The song features Akshay Kumar alongside Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh.

Recently, Akshara shared a behind-the-scenes anecdote about working with Akshay. In a conversation with ANI, she revealed that the actor continued shooting for the song despite suffering from a high fever of 103-104 degrees Celsius. According to her, Akshay remained focused and committed to the work even while unwell and has a great sense of responsibility.

Akshara Singh reveals Akshay Kumar continued to shoot 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song despite having high fever

Speaking to ANI, Akshara said, "The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication."

What did Akshara Singh say when she found out she would share screen space with Akshay Kumar?

Akshara also spoke about her reaction when she found out she would be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the song, calling it a dream come true, she said, "I received a call from Ahmed Sir's production house. I was told there's a song in 'Welcome To The Jungle' and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's name. Main completely blank ho gayi (I was completely blank)."

Watch the full music video of 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song here:

Welcome to the Jungle: All about the cast members

The third instalment in the hit Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle has a star-studded cast including more than 30 actors, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle trailer out: Akshay Kumar's 'Rs 2000 cr fake film' brings chaos and a star-studded cast