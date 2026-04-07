Disha Vakani's father, Bhim Vakani, dies at 84; was seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

New Delhi:

At the age of 84, Bhim Vakani, late actor and father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress Disha Vakani, has bid a final farewell to this world. While the exact cause of his demise has not yet been disclosed, an atmosphere of profound grief prevails among his admirers and close associates. This news has plunged the television and theater fraternity into deep mourning.

It is worth noting that Bhim Vakani’s name was held in high esteem within the realm of Gujarati theater. His commanding stage presence and the depth of his acting prowess earned him a distinct identity. Remaining active on the stage for decades, he delivered numerous memorable performances, leaving an indelible impression that continues to resonate in the hearts of theater enthusiasts to this day.

Bhim Vakani's career

The late actor Bhim Vakani played the character of Mavji Chheda in the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a close friend of Dayaben's father-in-law, Champaklal Gada. Additionally, Bhim Vakani appeared in the Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Swades. He also featured in the film Lajja, which starred Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Bhim Vakani has left behind a rich artistic legacy. The dedication and passion with which he contributed to the world of acting will continue to serve as an inspiration for generations to come.

Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani began her career in theater before eventually making her foray into the television industry. The character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah catapulted her to nationwide popularity, making her a beloved figure in every household. For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and most popular comedy shows on Indian television, having premiered in 2008. In this show, Disha Vakani portrayed the character of Dayaben, a role that became immensely famous for its unique voice modulation, dialogue delivery, and distinctive Garba style.

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