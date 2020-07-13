Image Source : YOUTUBE Bhawna Munjal on her short film Mishti Doi: It's an extra sweet memory

New short film Mishti Doi revolves around the arrangements a widower makes to welcome his son and daughter-in-law — a visit that will test their bond and leave us all with a beautiful message. While Deepal Doshi and Milind Uke shine in their roles, it's Bhawna Munjal who steals the show, proving that she made the right choice to switch from journalism to acting.

"The short films nowadays have become a widely accepted format of movies to tell a story. It was such an enriching experience for me, and it's quite a surreal that my first short film made it to such big OTT, and been loved by so many. Just like it tastes, Mishti Doi movie too is an extra sweet memory. The transition happened after working long for television journalism, I always wanted to be on the other side of the mic and it was just once I decided to take the leap. I started with learning acting from Saurabh Sachdev's acting institute where I had to unlearn a lot of things and learned so much and then just like any other actor in the industry the things follow with struggle and auditions", said Bhawna Munjal.

Produced by the dynamic production house KBJ Entertainment, the movie was distributed by Pocket Films, and was also released on Disney + Hotstar on 16 April, 2020.

Directed by Shibu Sable and produced by Harshada Patankar and Swar Patankar, Mishti Doi has been written by Jaidev Hemmady & Shibu Sable, shot by DOP Bhavesh Rawal and edited by Kedar Gogate, while the music has been given by Anurag Godbole & the sound design is by Abhijit Shreeram Deo.

