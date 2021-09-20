Bhavai title controversy: Makers of Pratik Gandhi starrer issue statement

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PRATIKG80 Bhavai makers issue statement amid title controversy

Amid the ongoing backlash over the previous title of the movie, makers of Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Bhavai' have issued an official statement on Monday. After receiving legal defamation, the makers of the much-awaited film 'Raavan Leela' changed the title of the movie to 'Bhavai', earlier this week. Despite this move, the Pratik Gandhi starred film has been receiving a heavy backlash over social media with many demanding to ban the movie.

Addressing the backlash, the makers on Monday issued a statement on their Twitter handle. They clarified that the title and the controversial dialogue has been removed from the film and the promo as well.

"Our film 'BHAVAI' is a fictional love glory of two individuals, Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) working in a drama company and how their life changes off stage. The film promo was released under the title. 'Raavan Leela' as the protagonist is a drama actor who plays the role of Raavan in the drama. With due respect to the concerns regarding the title of the promo and dialogue in the promo, we wish to clarify that the dialogue and the above title 'Raavan Leela' is not part of the film and has been removed from the promo as well respecting the sentiments of our viewers," the statement read.

It further continued, "We have the highest regard for Hindu culture and the Ramayana. The Film and/or any portion thereof does not hurt any religious sentiments or religious beliefs. The film 'Bhavai' has been approved and passed by the Censor Board of Film Certification under the 'U' category."

Concluding the statement the makers wrote that they "trust that this clarifies and sets at reef all apprehensions, misrepresentations, doubts and misgivings regarding our film 'Bhavai' in various media, including digital media."

The film's name was changed from 'Raavan Leela' to 'Bhavai' after a legal defamation notice was sent to writers, directors and producers of the film for "spreading misconceptions about Lord Ram and making a derogatory, defamatory, objectionable portrayal in favour of Ravana" through some dialogues in the trailer, the title and tagline of the film.

Kamlesh Devidayal Gupta, a resident of Maharashtra's Ambernath had sent the legal notice demanding the removal of "certain scenes and dialogues from the film and an unconditional apology".

Regarding the title, the notice said that Ram Leela has a special significance in Hinduism. In the notice, Gupta said the film is attacking the concept of Ram Leela by naming it 'Ravana Leela' on the lines of Ram Leela and to glorify Ravana 'Bhavai' also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021.

