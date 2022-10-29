Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Mumbai NCB files 200-page chargesheet against comedians

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH Bharti Singh Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa Drugs Case: Mumbai NCB files a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa before the court. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail.

The couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in late 2020 on alleged charges of possession of a small quantity of Marijuana and consumption of drugs, sending shockwaves in the entertainment world. They were arrested after a raid at their home and office in Andheri west that led to the seizure of 86.50 gms of Marijuana. They were granted bail of Rs 15,000 each.

--inputs from Rajeev Singh

