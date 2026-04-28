Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: When the actor opened up about being typecast as an antagonist

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Bharat Kapoor, a familiar face in Hindi cinema passed away at the age of 80. Actor and close friend Avtar Gill confirmed the news. He also revealed that Bharat Kapoor had been unwell for the past three days. He further added that only a very few people, including close relatives, attended his funeral. Rakesh Bedi, director Ramesh Kumar and actor Kuldeep Singh were present. His prayer meeting will be held at his residence on April 30, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

But do you know once Bharat Kapoor opened up about being only offered the roles of a villain.

What did Bharat Kapoor say?

While talking to Uttam Dutt Shukla in 1984, the late actor said, 'I want to do other kinds of roles but then it's also about the kind of image that one live with. It has also to do with producers and directors. They fit you into that same image, and then you keep getting offered similar roles again and again. Their thinking is that they need to convince people that if this person has entered the scene, then there must definitely be some evil intent. So they feel it is better to cast the same old villain, because the moment audiences see his face, they immediately think he is going to create some trouble and will not stop. Even I want to do different kinds of roles, because villain roles too are very stereotyped. They are painted so negatively that every flaw is loaded into that character.'

Bharat Kapoor's films

Some of his notable films include Noorie (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Love Story (1981), Bazaar (1982), Ghulami (1985), Aakhri Raasta (1986), Satyamev Jayate (1987), Swarg (1990), Khuda Gawah (1992) and Rang (1993).

He also worked in films such as Barsaat (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996) and later Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities (2004). These films reflect his long-standing contribution to Hindi cinema.

Bharat Kapoor's TV shows

Bharat Kapoor also appeared in television shows such as Campus, Rahat, Parampara, Saans, Bhagyavidhata, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

Also Read: Veteran actor Bharat Kapoor passes away at 80 due to cardiac arrest