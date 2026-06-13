Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Governor makers roll out Buy 1 Get 1 offer amid crowded box-office clash

New Delhi:

The box office may be going through a relatively quiet phase, but filmmakers are continuing to experiment with ways to bring audiences back to theatres. Two of the latest releases, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, have announced Buy 1 Get 1 ticket offers within days of their release. While neither film has managed to register a major box office breakthrough so far, both are hoping that positive word of mouth and discounted tickets will help boost footfalls over the weekend.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata introduces special ticket offer

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata may not have set the box office on fire, but the film has managed to garner positive reviews from several critics and sections of the audience since its release on June 12. The film has also been declared tax-free in states including Delhi and Rajasthan.

In an effort to attract more moviegoers, the makers have rolled out a Buy 1 Get 1 ticket offer across theatres. Audiences can avail the discount by using the code "Bharat" while booking tickets on BookMyShow.

The film stars Kangana alongside Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan. The story focuses on individuals whose contributions often go unnoticed despite their importance to society.

Governor joins the discount race

Manoj Bajpayee's Governor has also introduced a similar promotional offer. Based on India's 1991 financial crisis, the film explores the story of a man who played a crucial role during one of the country's most challenging economic periods.

While the film has generated discussion around its subject matter and performances, it has struggled to make a significant impact at the box office. The makers have now announced a Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer through BookMyShow using the code "GOVERNOR".

The announcement was shared on social media, with the team encouraging audiences to watch the film on the big screen.

A challenging period for theatrical releases

The offers come at a time when theatres are witnessing a crowded release calendar, with Main Vaapas Aaunga and the latest Haunted 3D sequel also vying for audiences. However, these are not the only films that released in theatres yesterday. 6 films hit theaters on June 12, including Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Main Wapas Aaunga, Governor, The Narmada Story, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past and Heer Sara. These films span various genres, ranging from romance and true-event-based dramas to horror.

Out of these, only Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has been able to go past the mark of 2 crore on day 1.

Also Read: Haunted 3D Echoes of the Past X Review: Is Mimoh's film worth watching? Know here