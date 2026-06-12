Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata X review: Did Kangana Ranaut's film impress audiences? Let's find out

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata has been released in theatres today. The movie has been able to impress critics and now the X review is also out.

So, let's know what social media users to have to say about the patriotic drama.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata story

The film is primarily set around Mumbai’s renowned Cama Hospital. At the centre of the story is nurse Geeta Madhav (Kangana Ranaut), a character inspired by the real-life courageous nurse Anjali Kulthe. Geeta, along with her fellow nurses Sheila (Girija Oak Godbole) and Babita (Smita Tambe), carries out her duties with complete dedication.

The first half of the film presents two different families in the nurses' lives, one made up of patients lying in hospital beds, and the other of loved ones waiting for them to return home after their shifts. The turning point arrives when reports begin emerging of shootings in different parts of the city, including the Taj Hotel and the railway station. Initially, the hospital staff believe it to be a minor incident, but soon two ruthless terrorists enter the ageing walls of Cama Hospital.

What follows is a chilling period of fear, darkness, and nerve-racking tension, as these unarmed nurses and hospital staff confront death itself in an effort to protect their patients. Ritesh Shah’s screenplay attempts to recreate the events of that horrific night moment by moment on screen.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata X review

Have a look at some of the X reactions here:

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata review

India TV gave 3.5 stars to Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata. The review reads, 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata is a sincere and respectful tribute to the unsung heroes of the 26/11 attacks who were largely overlooked in the pages of history. The film reminds us that in times of crisis, it is not only those carrying weapons who protect the nation, but also the nurses who stand beside their patients and care for them under the most dangerous circumstances. Despite its technical flaws and occasionally misguided musical choices, the strong performances and the honesty of its storytelling make it worth watching. If you would like to revisit that harrowing night in history from a fresh and deeply human perspective, this film is certainly worth seeing once.'

Also Read: Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Review: Unarmed nurses became shields, Kangana Ranaut revives forgotten chapter from 26/11 attack