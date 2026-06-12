Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata collection: A look at Kangana Ranaut's film's box office performance on Day 1

New Delhi:

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata has released in theatres today, on June 12, 2026. However, the film has hit cinemas amid huge box office clash. Several films such as Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor: The Silent Saviour and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past are also contending at box office.

So let's see how much Kangana's Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata earned on day 1.

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata day 1 collection

Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata earned Rs 49 lakh on day 1. Its gross collection stands at Rs 58 lakh. However, these are not final numbers. The first day collection of Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata will be updated tomorrow morning.

Kangana Ranaut's report card

Kangana's last five films have performed poorly at the box office. In her previous film, Emergency (2025), Kangana played the role of Indira Gandhi and also handled the direction. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 60 crore, the film earned around Rs 23.81 crore in India and proved to be a disaster.

Prior to that, the film Tejas (2023) was released with a budget of around Rs 70 crore. It earned only Rs 8.05 crore and was a disaster. She also appeared in the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2; made on a budget of Rs 65 crore, it earned approximately Rs 54.10 crore at the box office and was a flop.

Meanwhile, Kangana played an action heroine in Dhaakad (2022). With a budget of Rs 85 crore, the film managed to earn only Rs 4.01 crore and was a massive box office failure. Thalaivii (2021) was a Tamil-Hindi bilingual biopic in which Kangana portrayed J Jayalalithaa. Produced on a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film earned around Rs 8.50 crore and flopped.

More deets about the film

Meanwhile, Peddi (released on June 4) and Hai Jawani Hai To Ishq Hona Hai (released on June 5) are currently running at the box office. As for Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata, the film is based on the real-life events of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Presented by PEN Studios, the film features Kangana in the role of a nurse. Apart from Kangana, the cast includes Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrita Namdev, Isha Dey, Priya Berde and Asha Shelar in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 1: Did Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh's film have a good opening?