Once again, Beyonce makes history! With 11 nominations, the most nominated musician of the year has already written history as the Grammy Awards 2025 evening gets underway. Monday morning, in India, saw the Grammy Award-winning musician extend her record. With her win for best country duo/group performance for II MOST WANTED, featuring Miley Cyrus, Beyonce became the first Black woman to win a country Grammy in fifty years. It is significant to note that the 67th Grammy is being held on February 2 at the Crypto Town Arena in Downtown Los Angeles, which is premiering in India on 3 February.

Previously, in 1975, the Pointer Sisters took home the Grammy for best country vocal performance by a pair or ensemble. Beyonce has now won 33 Grammys, including one at the premiere ceremony earlier on Monday. By the end of the evening, we do not doubt that the Queen will add a few more.

With 11 nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter, the legendary singer took the lead in the prizes. Texas Hold 'Em, her number-one country smash, was nominated for Best Country Song, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. In addition, she is a nominee for Best Americana Performance for Ya Ya and Best Country Solo Performance for 16 Carriages.

With 32 Grammys, Beyonce surpassed late conductor Georg Solti to become the most-awarded artist in Grammy history during the 2023 event. Her album Renaissance, released in 2022, earned her the honour.

