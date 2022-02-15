Berlin Film Festival records over 50 COVID cases; Alia Bhatt to join for Gangubai Kathiawadi premiere

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

The Berlin Film Festiva has recorded over 50 Covid positive cases. According to a media report, during testing procedures of the film festival, nearly 2,700 tests were done and 54 positive attendees tested positive. Incidentally, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday morning headed to Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Berlinale Special Galas. The actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Sharing more details a festival spokesperson told deadline. com, “Since the beginning of the festival we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale’s test buses, available for both accredited and audience, did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests.”

“In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times and obviously positive tests are still a reality in our daily lives. It is good to hear that the figures of positive tests are really low. With 2% of positive tests the figures are less than the average percentage of positive tests around Berlin,” the report added the spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, Alia also dropped a sneak peek of her work trip on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of her sister Shaheen, Alia captioned it as," Berlinale 2022."

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.