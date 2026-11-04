Bengaluru techie held for threatening actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor in Lawrence Bishnoi's name

Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested an IT engineer from Bengaluru, identified as Vaibhav Mishra, in connection with the extortion threat email sent to actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday. According to Mumbai Police sources, the accused had been threatening several film celebrities living in Mumbai over the past few days. Actors Tusshar Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana were among those targeted.

Bengaluru techie held for threatening actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor

Police sources further revealed that Mishra had sent threatening emails to several other people as well. The accused was taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch in Bengaluru. The police have also clarified that Mishra has no links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana, who was recently seen in Udta Teer, received a threatening audio message from an individual claiming to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanding crores of rupees, according to Mumbai Police sources.

This came a day after Tusshar Kapoor reportedly received a threat call from a person identifying himself as Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who demanded Rs 5 crore from the actor. However, preliminary investigations suggest that the audio clip may be fake.

Earlier, actor Tiger Shroff's car was also targeted in a shooting incident, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had reportedly claimed responsibility. So far, 13 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, and the investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh also received bomb threats through an email. Following the threat, security was tightened for veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. He was later spotted greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence from behind a protective glass enclosure.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tusshar Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Udta Teer and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Yeh Prem Moh Liya, alongside Sharvari. On the other hand, Tusshar Kapoor, who is known for his performances in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise, will be next seen in the fifth instalment of the comedy drama Golmaal. It is slated to hit theatres on January 8, 2027.

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Ayushmann Khurrana gets extortion threat, sender claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang links: Mumbai Police sources