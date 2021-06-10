Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISUVO9 Bengali TV actor attempts suicide by taking sleeping pills on Facebook live

The Covid19 lockdown has caused many actors to sit at home jobless as it has impacted the shooting of TV shows and films. People have suffered from depression as well due to the same. Bengali TV actor Suvo Chakraborty attempted suicide after feeling depressed for being unemployed. During a Facebook live session on June 8, the actor consumed sleeping pills, leaving his fans worried. He revealed that he has been unemployed since August 2020 which is why he has decided to end his life. Reportedly, a person from the Livestream informed the local police who tracked him down and saved him.

Suvo captioned the 10-minute long video of his Facebook Live as 'I quit.' He was seen playing guitar, singing songs while taking the pills at intervals during the Livestream. He said, "Every household has this problem. My mother will say my son is unemployed at 31. My father died last year and we are living on pension money. When one is depressed, they don't feel like living. I am not doing this just for show. I am really swallowing sleeping pills slowly."

He added, "I don't know, jumping from the roof, cutting my hand, I don't like all this. Finally, I found sleeping pills. Those who have high blood pressure have chances of getting a cardiac arrest."

Image Source : FACEBOOK Bengali TV actor attempts suicide by taking sleeping pills on Facebook live, police save him

NOTE: If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines.

He concluded his Live by saying, "Let's see what happens, if I am alive, I will make another video," after finishing the entire strip of sleeping pills. Speaking to TOI, a police official said, "We consider such matters very seriously. Yesterday night we got call from a Facebook user about the incident and rushed to help. He is safe. We spoke with Suvo’s sister too."

Suvo Chakraborty has been a part of the serials Mangal Chandi and Manasa. Mangal Chandi is a mythological drama which also stars Adrija Auddy Roy, Sreyasri Roy, Shamik Chakraborty and Nabanita Malakar.