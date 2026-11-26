Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty has got engaged in an intimate ceremony. On Thursday, the actress shared a series of pictures from the special occasion on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the ceremony. In the pictures, the couple can be seen signing the registry papers. Fans and industry colleagues have congratulated the couple on their new beginnings.

Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty gets engaged

Pictures from Mimi Chakraborty's registry ceremony have caught fans' attention. However, she has kept her fiancé's face hidden in the photos. Mimi kept the caption simple, adding red heart emojis to her post. Take a look below:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans and members of the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actress Subhashree Ganguly and Angana Roy wrote, "Congratulations (sic)." Amar Prem actor Saurav Chakrabarti also congratulated the couple, writing, "congratulations.. god bless you both.. Har Har Mahadev (sic)."

The post has garnered over 95,000 likes and thousands of comments since it was shared.

About Mimi Chakraborty and her fiance's outfits

For the special occasion, Mimi Chakraborty wore an ivory-coloured traditional outfit with heavy gold embroidery on the blouse and sleeves. She completed her look with statement gold earrings featuring green stones and a matching hair accessory.

Meanwhile, Mimi Chakraborty's fiance wore an ivory sherwani with subtle gold detailing and embroidery along the edges. It must be noted that details about her fiance and his professional background have not been revealed yet.

Mimi Chakraborty's work front

For the unversed, Mimi Chakraborty is a popular Bengali actress known for her work in films such as Bojhena Shey Bojhena (2012), SOS Kolkata (2020) and Baazi (2021). The actress will next be seen in the upcoming Zee5 Bangla original series Tandob.

Mimi made her acting debut in 2012 with the film Bapi Bari Jaa. She rose to fame with her role as Pupe in the TV series Gaaner Opare. She also appeared in films such as Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Khaad, Shudhu Tomari Jonyo, Ki Kore Toke Bolbo, Posto, Dhananjay, Dracula Sir, Raktabeej, Shastry Viruddh Shastry, Toofan and Queens, among others.

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