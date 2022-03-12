Bellamkonda Sreenivas' father Suresh condemns cheating allegations & claims to file defamation case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BELLAMKONDA SREENIVAS Bellamkonda Sreenivas' father to file defamation case over cheating allegation

Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh has called for a press meet to clarify an issue after a cheating case was lodged against him and his son-actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in Hyderabad. A person named VL Sravan Kumar, a financier, had filed a case in the Central Crime Station (CCS) police in the direction of a city court. He had claimed that he has been cheated by Bellamkonda Suresh and his son to the tune of Rs 85 lakh.

The financier had approached the court complaining that the producer and his son took money worth Rs 85 lakh in instalments in 2018 to make a movie. Sravan also claimed that the producer had promised to take him as an assistant producer for a film to be made under the direction of Malineni Gopichand, but later didn't revert.

Speaking at the press meet, Bellamkonda Suresh said, "Saran hails from my village and he used to ask for movie tickets. I have no financial dealings with this person. This is a deliberate attempt to defame my family's reputation. He has also targeted my sons, Sreenivas and Ganesh".

"I have not taken a single penny from anyone. If there are proofs, he should produce them before police and media. I am ready for any punishment. He claims this incident happened in 2018. If that is the case, why he did not make a single phone call to me. He should produce call history as proof," Bellamkonda added.

The senior producer said that he will file a defamation case against Saran. "I will not tolerate anyone trying to harm my children. I would make life hell for them in legal ways itself. I will file defamation on him. They are just trying to pull my sons down. A politician is behind him trying to trouble us. Very soon I will reveal all the proofs and also scams they committed. I did not get any notice from the police till now. I will co-operate if needed," he concluded.

On the professional front, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who is one of the promising stars of Tollywood, is making his Bollywood debut with Chatrapathi which is being directed by VV Vinayak under Pen Studios.

