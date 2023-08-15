Beauty Inside to Touch Your Heart: K-Dramas where actors played actors & gave a peek into their world

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE K-Dramas where actors played actors & gave a peek into their world

There is no biz like showbiz. There’s the glamour, fandom, and feeding the flames of fame on one hand, and stiff competition, scandals, and the constant, often overwhelming scrutiny on the other. The entertainment business is a tough one, and many K-dramas have given us a fly-on-the-wall experience of what it’s like to live life under the lens. Here are 10 such K-dramas where actors played actors and gave us a peek into their world.

1. Love to Hate You

“Love to Hate You” comes laden with all the tropes and cliches associated with the rom-com genre. It’s a breezy watch that scores on many aspects. An unapologetic female lead who owns her personal choices and decisions, Kim Ok Bin does full justice to her role and is quite the scene-stealer.

2. Record of Youth

“Record of Youth” gives a realistic insight into what it takes to make it on your own in the big, bad world of show business. The drama delves into the dark side of showbiz, and it spares no one.

3. Touch Your Heart

“Touch Your Heart” is a feel-good and simple love story. The drama highlights the fickle nature of fame and societal judgments in a light-hearted way, and Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In Na’s onscreen compatibility is easy on the eyes.

4. Beauty Inside

“Beauty Inside” strikes the right balance between humor and drama, and Seo Hyun Jin and Lee Min Ki are impressive as they portray two individuals dealing with their own personal matters.

5. My Love From the Star

“My Love From the Star” has a timeless appeal and remains the go-to K-drama for many fans. A sweet love story with endearing performances by Jun Ji Hyun and Kim Soo Hyun, this drama gives many memorable moments on screen.

6. Uncontrollably Fond

“Uncontrollably Fond” is an emotional rollercoaster and a tear-jerker. Kim Woo Bin and Suzy star as ill-fated lovers who know they cannot fight destiny but can make some beautiful memories together, giving us heart-wrenching performances. A heartbreaking drama with a highly emotional narrative and soul-stirring OST, keep the tissues handy as you sit down to watch this one.

7. Radio Romance

“Radio Romance” may be slow, but it keeps you hooked. Its sheer simplicity is what does it for this drama. A straightforward narrative with an uncomplicated love story and subtle performances, this drama is just the kind of view to watch when you want to take it easy.

8. Full House

A favorite blast from the past for fans, “Full House” is one of the OG dramas of the Hallyu wave. Song Hye Kyo as the cheery and gullible Ji Eun and Rain as the incorrigible and rakish superstar will win you over. Their chemistry as the show progresses is relatable and convincing. If you are in the mood for a no-fuss watch, this is the one for you.

