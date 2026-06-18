Batwara 1947 teaser out: Sunny Deol confronts the scars of partition, Preity Zinta seen briefly

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan-backed Batwara 1947 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Fans are excited, more so, after its motion poster and character posters were unveiled. During the initial promotions, a glimpse into a story steeped in courage, sacrifice and survival was offered. Now, the makers have dropped the film's official teaser, giving viewers a powerful look at the world of Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 teaser out: Watch

Set against the backdrop of India's Independence and the Partition of 1947, the teaser of Batwara 1947 revisits one of the most painful chapters in the country's history. It captures the chaos, loss and emotional turmoil that accompanied the division, while also highlighting the resilience and hope that emerged during those difficult times.

The teaser is packed with impactful dialogues and a stirring background score that adds to its emotional weight. At its centre is a man, played by Sunny Deol, who chooses courage over fear and humanity over hatred, standing in the middle of unimaginable conflict.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

When is Batwara 1947 releasing?

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. The music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also read: Batwara 1947: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal's look posters tease riveting partition drama