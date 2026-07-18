Batwara 1947 teaser 2 explores the scars of partition with Sunny Deol at the forefront | Watch

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan Productions has unveiled the second teaser of Batwara 1947, starring Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

After have a good run with Border 2, now Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen in the film Batwara 1947.

Batwara 1947 second teaser explores the scars of partition

The teaser opens with several emotional scenes depicting violence, arson and the atrocities inflicted on ordinary people during the Partition. The opening moments feature the characters played by Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi, all of whom appear devastated by the unfolding tragedy.

In the following scene, Sunny Deol delivers a powerful dialogue that shifts the emotional tone of the teaser. He says, 'People are living in fear, people are dying, and I... I do not want to die while I am still alive. I am alive, and I will prove that I am alive.' Alongside the dialogue, Sunny is seen performing several intense action sequences.

See Batwara 1947's second teaser here:

What is Batwara 1947 based on?

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, which tells the poignant story of the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947. The music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947's star cast and release date

In Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol plays the role of Sikandar Mirza. Besides Sunny, the film also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh and Karan Deol.

Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026.

On Sunny Deol's work front

Following the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has maintained his good run at the box office through action movies. The latest film by him, Jaat (2025), directed by Gopichand Malineni, has proved to be commercially successful, earning Rs 88.72 crore net in India and about Rs 113.67 crore globally, as reported by Sacnilk. With Batwara 1947 releasing on 14 August 2026, along with other upcoming films Gabru and a yet-to-be-named action movie under director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Also Read: Batwara 1947 first look: Sunny Deol leads an intense cast with Preity Zinta, Karan in Aamir Khan-backed film