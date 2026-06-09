Batwara 1947 first look: Sunny Deol leads an intense cast with Preity Zinta, Karan in Aamir Khan-backed film

New Delhi:

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Karan Deol's first looks from Batwara 1947 are out now. The film has been in the making for some time now and is on the list of the most anticipated films of 2026. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film marks Preity's return to acting after her 2018 film, Bhaiaji Superhit. Batwara 1947 releases on August 14, 2026, eyeing the Independence Day weekend. It will clash with Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 at the box office.

Batwara 1947 first look out

Sunny Deol is seen leading the cast of Batwara 1947 after the success of Gadar 2. His son, Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress Sahher Bambba, is also a part of the ensemble cast. Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi were also a part of the main poster. "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026", read the caption on the post.

The film was previously called Lahore 1947. Its name was later changed to Batwara 1947.

How did fans react to Batwara 1947 first look?

Social media users had a mixed reaction to the first look of Batwara 1947. Some of the comments read: "Great posters & BGM", "Blockbuster loading", "Action Superstar Sunny Deol sir All time blockbuster movie", "The greatest combination of Aamir and Sunny hitting the screens... Couldn't ask for anything more", "Much awaited movie.. But producers changed the name to play safe, given the current time of hatred & fear."

'Batwara 1947 was Dharamji's favourite scripts': Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan once recalled an emotional memory linked to Batwara 1947. He said, "This was one of Dharamji's favourite scripts, and I'm so happy that he was able to see this film."

Batwara 1947: All about the cast

Lahore 1947 marks a landmark collaboration, bringing together Sunny Deol, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, producer Aamir Khan for the very first time. The soundtrack has been composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar. Their coming together has generated strong buzz, given their long-standing contribution to Hindi cinema. The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Ali Fazal, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Vicky Kaushal, Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Deol.

Also read: Awarapan 2 release date out: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani's film to clash with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947