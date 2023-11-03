'Bas reel banao...': Kangana trolled brutally as she visits Dwarkadhish temple after Tejas' failure | Video

Follow us on Image Source : X Kangana Ranaut will next feature in Emergency

Kangana Ranaut, whose latest film Tejas is struggling to attract the audience to theatres, was recently seen visiting Dwarkadhish temple. She even took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to inform her latest trip to Dwarkadhish temple in Gujarat. She shared a series of pictures as well on the platform from her trip to her divine city.

In her post, she wrote, ''My heart was very troubled for some days, I felt like visiting Dwarkadhish, as soon as I came to this divine city of Shri Krishna, Dwarka, just by seeing the dust here, it felt as if all my worries had fallen apart and fallen at my feet. My mind became stable and I felt infinite joy. Oh Lord of Dwarka, keep your blessings like this. Hare Krishna.''

Take a look:

In the pictures, Kangana can be seen wearing a yellow-coloured saree.

Netizens reaction

Soon after he post, netizens started reacting to her post and trolled her brutally in the comment section. One user wrote, ''It is important to get peace of mind after losing the money of so many people. Maharaja ji did some miracle for your flop film #TejasMovie.''

Another user wrote, ''There is not even a single Tejas show going on in my place, so please send me the telegram link, I am not able to sleep.''

''U need to make one more trip after release of Emergency,'' a third user commented.

A fourth user wrote, ''You may not find any peace, your misdeeds are coming in front of you. Your film earned 5 lakhs on the 5th day. That's how much a clothing store sells.''

Kangana on work front

She will next be seen in her own directorial Emergency. In the film, she will portray the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of the time when Indira Gandhi implemented a state of emergency in the country in 1975. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. Kangana is also producing the project.

