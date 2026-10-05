Bandish Bandits star Shreyaa Chaudhry joins Ayushmann Khurrana in Mupapa, film to release next year

Shreyaa Chaudhry, who rose to fame with Bandish Bandits, is set to share the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming theatrical film Mupapa. Directed by Sameer Saxena, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on February 19, 2027.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Shreyaa Chaudhry team up for a film

Shreyaa, known for Bandish Bandits Seasons 1 and 2 and The Mehta Boys, is making her big-screen appearance with Mupapa.

The film is produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, along with Posham Pa Pictures. The production house was co-founded by Sameer Saxena, Biswapati Sarkar, Saurabh Khanna and Amit Golani. Mupapa marks the first theatrical collaboration between Yash Raj Films and Posham Pa Pictures.

Shreyaa Chaudhry has joined YRF talent roster

Alongside the film, Shreyaa has also taken another important step professionally. She has signed an exclusive management deal with YRF Talent.

She now joins YRF Talent's roster, which includes established names such as Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, along with newer actors including Sharvari, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

This is a developing story.