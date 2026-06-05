Bandar X reactions: What fans are saying about Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's mystery thriller

New Delhi:

Bobby Deol’s much-talked-about film Bandar has sparked strong reactions on social media. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, and Sapna Pabbi in key roles.

Those who watched the film on its first day have shared their thoughts, with many praising the actor’s performance. Let's take a look at how online audiences are reacting to it.

Bandar X reactions

Early viewers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions to Bandar. Several praised Bobby Deol’s performance, while others highlighted Anurag Kashyap's storytelling style. One X user wrote, "What a movie Bobby Deol’s most terrifying and unforgettable performance yet! Anurag Kashyap’s gritty, dark prison-drama will shake you to the core. Don't miss this spine-chilling story of systemic torture!"

Another user wrote, "What a powerful first half of #Bandar. The kind of cinema audience expects from Anurag."

Also Read: Esha Deol gives shoutout to brother Bobby Deol for Bandar: 'You are in your best form ever…'