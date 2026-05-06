Bandar new poster: Bobby Deol turns rockstar in Anurag Kashyap's film, teaser drops tomorrow

New Delhi:

Excitement around Bandar has been steadily building ever since the film was announced. Headlined by Bobby Deol, the cast also includes Sanya Malhotra. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film had already grabbed attention with its first look, and now the makers have dropped a fresh poster featuring Bobby Deol while also announcing the teaser release.

Bobby Deol features in new poster from Bandar

In the new look from Bandar, Bobby Deol carries an effortlessly stylish vibe. Dressed in a shimmery jacket and holding an electric guitar, the actor appears edgy, cool and completely at ease. The poster gives the film a vibrant energy while hinting at a different side to Bobby’s character. The film's teaser will release tomorrow, May 7, at 11 am.

When is Bobby Deol's Bandar releasing in theatres?

Apart from Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra, Bandar also features Raj B Shetty, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Riddhi Sen, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajeet and Nagesh Bhonsle.

The film has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the duo known for projects like Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks, with Zee Studios backing the project.

Bandar is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.

Also read: Bobby Deol's Bandar first look out: Release date of Anurag Kashyap film announced