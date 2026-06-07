Bandar box office collection: Did Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's film benefit from weekend?

New Delhi:

There was great anticipation surrounding the release of Bobby Deol's film Bandar and it generated significant buzz prior to its debut. However, contrary to expectations, the film did not have a particularly strong start. Today marks the third day since its release; here is a look at its Sunday box office collection.

Bandar's initial collection

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar failed to make a significant impact at the box office on its opening day. By the time this report was filed, the film had collected Rs 50 lakh on day one. Despite it being the weekend, the film earned Rs 95 lakh on Saturday, its second day.

Even with the weekend advantage, the film did not see substantial earnings on Sunday, its third day. As of the time of writing, the film has earned Rs 51 lakh, bringing its total collection to Rs 1.96 crore. However, these figures could rise as the night progresses. Looking at the three-day collection, the film has not had a strong start at the box office.

Competition from other films

Several other films are currently entertaining audiences in theaters. Among them, Ram Charan's recently released Peddi has made a powerful start at the box office, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within just three days of its release. Additionally, the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde, is also screening in theaters. These films could pose a challenge for Bandar.

What is the story of Bandar?

The film depicts the story of Sameer Mehra (Bobby Deol), a former TV superstar who is now trying to get his career and life back on track. He has a partner, Khushi (Saba Azad), with whom he shares a reasonably stable relationship. The story takes a turn when Samar's ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) returns to his life and accuses him of rape. That is when the circus begins of life begins in the film.

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