BAFTA: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate nominations, check out full list here

Christopher Nolan's directorial has won a total of 13 nominations at the BAFTA Awards 2024. Emma Stones' Poor Things is on the second spot with 11 nominations.

Sakshi Verma Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Updated on: January 18, 2024 19:25 IST
The full list of BAFTA nominations is out. And as expected Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer has dominated these awards as well. Christopher Nolan's directorial has won a total of 13 nominations at the BAFTA 2024. Emma Stones' Poor Things is on the second spot with 11 nominations. Barbie is in the sixth spot along with Saltburn after they go 5 nominations each. 

See the full BAFTA 2024 Nomination list here:

Best film Category 

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Leading actor Category 

  • Bradley Cooper for Maestro
  • Colman Domingo for Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan for Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo for Past Lives

Leading actress Category 

  • Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller for  Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan for Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie for Barbie
  • Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Director Category 

  • All of Us Strangers for Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall for Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers for Alexander Payne
  • Maestro for Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer for Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest for Jonathan Glazer

Supporting actor Category 

  • Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi for Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling for Barbie
  • Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers

Supporting actress Category 

  • Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike for Saltburn
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Animated Film Category 

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay Category 

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna for Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

Best Original score Category 

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Casting Category 

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography Category 

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design Category 

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Best Editing Category 

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Sound Category 

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects Category 

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

