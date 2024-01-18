BAFTA: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate nominations, check out full list here

The full list of BAFTA nominations is out. And as expected Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer has dominated these awards as well. Christopher Nolan's directorial has won a total of 13 nominations at the BAFTA 2024. Emma Stones' Poor Things is on the second spot with 11 nominations. Barbie is in the sixth spot along with Saltburn after they go 5 nominations each.
See the full BAFTA 2024 Nomination list here:
Best film Category
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Leading actor Category
- Bradley Cooper for Maestro
- Colman Domingo for Rustin
- Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan for Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo for Past Lives
Leading actress Category
- Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan for Maestro
- Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie for Barbie
- Emma Stone for Poor Things
Best Director Category
- All of Us Strangers for Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall for Justine Triet
- The Holdovers for Alexander Payne
- Maestro for Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer for Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest for Jonathan Glazer
Supporting actor Category
- Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi for Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling for Barbie
- Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers
Supporting actress Category
- Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple
- Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike for Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
Animated Film Category
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay Category
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna for Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Best Original score Category
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Casting Category
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography Category
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design Category
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Editing Category
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Production design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Sound Category
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best Special Visual Effects Category
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things