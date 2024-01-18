BAFTA: Oppenheimer and Poor Things dominate nominations, check out full list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE BAFTA: Oppenheimer, Poor Things dominate nominations

The full list of BAFTA nominations is out. And as expected Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer has dominated these awards as well. Christopher Nolan's directorial has won a total of 13 nominations at the BAFTA 2024. Emma Stones' Poor Things is on the second spot with 11 nominations. Barbie is in the sixth spot along with Saltburn after they go 5 nominations each.

See the full BAFTA 2024 Nomination list here:

Best film Category

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Leading actor Category

Bradley Cooper for Maestro

Colman Domingo for Rustin

Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan for Saltburn

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo for Past Lives

Leading actress Category

Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan for Maestro

Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane

Margot Robbie for Barbie

Emma Stone for Poor Things

Also Read: Emmy Awards 2024: Quinta Brunson becomes second black woman ever to win Comedy Lead Actress

Best Director Category

All of Us Strangers for Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall for Justine Triet

The Holdovers for Alexander Payne

Maestro for Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer for Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest for Jonathan Glazer

Supporting actor Category

Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi for Saltburn

Ryan Gosling for Barbie

Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers

Supporting actress Category

Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike for Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

Animated Film Category

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay Category

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna for Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Best Original score Category

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Casting Category

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography Category

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design Category

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Editing Category

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Production design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Sound Category

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects Category