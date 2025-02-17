BAFTA Film Awards 2025 winners: All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez, check full list of winners

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL All We Imagine As Light loses to Emilia Perez, check full list of winners at BAFTA Film Awards

The 78th British Academy Film Awards, also known as the BAFTA Awards was held on Sunday, February 16 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. BAFTA is one of the most prestigious award shows and it celebrates global cinema across various categories including directing and acting among others.

Films like Conclave and The Brutalist emerged as the biggest winners. Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light was nominated in the Best Film Not in the English Language category. However, Kapadia's film lost to Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez. This is the third time that All We Imagine As Light lost to Emilia Pérez. Earlier, it missed out at the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the BAFTA Awards 2025.

Best Film: Conclave

Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Best Animated Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Best Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Pérez

Best Casting: Anora (Sean Baker and Samantha Quan)

Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

Best Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

Best Editing: Conclave (Nick Emerson)

Best Make Up & Hair: The Substance (Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, Frédérique Arguello, and Marilyne Scarselli)

Best Original Score: The Brutalist (Daniel Blumberg)

Best Production Design: Wicked (Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales)

Best Sound: Dune: Part Two (Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, and Richard King)

Best Special Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, and Rhys Salcombe)

Outstanding British Film: Conclave

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt: Director, Writer)

Best British Short Animation: Wander to Wonder

Best British Short Film: Rock, Paper, Scissors

Best Children’s & Family Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

EE Rising Star Award: David Jonsson.

ALSO READ: Nivin Pauly becomes 'India’s first multiverse superhero', shares poster of Multiverse Manmadhan