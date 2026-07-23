Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares wedding glimpses with a broken heart emoji; cryptic note grabs attention

New Delhi:

Badshah's wife and actor Isha Rikhi has caught the attention of fans after sharing a cryptic post on social media on Wednesday. The post features a series of personal pictures and videos from her wedding and ends with an emotional image. Her Instagram update has left internet users wondering if everything is alright between the couple.

For the unversed, rapper Badshah married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding photos surfaced online in March 2026. Since then, the couple has mostly kept their relationship away from social media.

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi's cryptic post grabs attention

Sharing the video post, Isha Rikhi wrote, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," along with folded hands and broken heart emojis. The video features a series of pictures and clips, including a cheerful moment of her and Badshah together, along with glimpses from their wedding ceremony and a group photograph. The final image shows Isha in tears as Badshah hugs her. Take a look below:

When Isha Rikhi reveals why her 'pati dev' doesn't follow on Instagram

In June, Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi confirmed her wedding with the singer-rapper during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. Answering a user's question, Isha Rikhi shared a cute picture of the duo. When one fan asked, "Ma'am, apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi hai, fir aap ek dusre ko follow kyu nahi karte? (Ma'am, if you and Badshah bhai are married, then why don’t you follow each other on Instagram?)"

To this, Isha replied, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. ‘Are you married?' ‘Are you married to Badshah?' ‘Why don't you follow each other?' ‘Why don't you post pictures together?" She further added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: ‘Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati dev @badboyshah the audience has questions. Please address at your earliest convenience," along with a laughing emoji.

For the unversed, Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih, but they parted ways in 2020. However, the estranged couple continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

Also Read: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral