Badshah undergoes treatment for Corneal Abrasion, shares recovery images | See post Badshah has been reportedly diagnosed with a corneal abrasion in his left eye and is currently under medical care after his recent North America tour.

New Delhi:

Rapper Badshah is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a corneal abrasion in his left eye, following a performance during his North America tour. Reportedly, doctors have advised him to wear the patch for five days to facilitate healing, following a routine procedure.

The injury reportedly occurred early in his show in Chicago when foreign matter irritated his eye. Despite discomfort, Badshah completed the concert before seeking medical attention. He also confirmed the situation via social media, clarifying the nature of the injury and assuring that he is following medical advice.

Badshah's post

He shared photos on Instagram showing his eye covered with a patch, along with a light-hearted caption referencing his cameo in The Bads of Bollywood. 'Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee #badsofbollywood #kokaina,' read his caption.

Fans express concern over Badshah's eye injury

Reacting to the photos, one person wrote, "Get well soon." When one person asked, "Who beat you up, brother?" another user replied, "Look at the bad guys of Bollywood." Another fan also asked, "Brother, who is Avtaar?" to which someone pointed out a reference to the recently released Netflix series. Many others prayed for his speedy recovery.

Connection with Bads of Bollywood

It's worth noting that Badshah's music was also ridiculed in Aryan Khan's recent series. In the series, Avtar Singh plays a talented singer and composer, but no one listens to his songs. Meanwhile, people are crazy about Badshah's songs. Avtar doesn't like this and even hates Badshah. Badshah captioned these photos in this context.

Badshah's new song is out

This incident comes shortly after Badshah’s recent single Kokaina, but there is no indication yet that the injury will affect his promotional plans or performances beyond the immediate recovery period.

