'Badshah is being judged…': Rapper Santy Sharma defends singer amid Tateeree song controversy

New Delhi:

Badshah is at the receiving end of online flak after the lyrics and the video of his latest song, Tateeree, created an uproar on the internet. After the controversy, the singer-rapper posted an apology and removed the song from all platforms. Still, the controversy refuses to die down. Amid criticisms, rapper-singer Santy Sharma supported Badshah.

Rapper Santy Sharma backs Badshah amid criticism

Santy Sharma posted a photo of Badshah on his Instagram platform and backed the singer. He penned, "Rap music is a genre where rappers write lines about their competitors as references. A song's audio can be created long before the video. The video team is separate, and even major artists like Badshah may not even know their video will be like this. A major drawback to Badshah and other artists emerging in India today is the lack of knowledge among listeners in India about this hip-hop art form. If a lyric in a song is incorrect, the lyrics should be updated or changed, but the way Badshah is being judged without understanding the full story is wrong. Sorry, if anyone hurted from this post but this is the reality (sic)." Take a look:

What is the Badshah's Tateeree song controversy?

Badshah's Tateeree song, which was released on March 1, drew massive backlash online for what many listeners described as vulgar, obscene and double-meaning lyrics. Lines such as “Aaya Badshah doli chadhaane, in sabki ghodi banaane” were criticised by some for objectifying women and even minors. The controversy grew further after the music video showed girls dancing in school uniforms, with critics arguing that the visuals were inappropriate and disrespectful towards women, children and the cultural sensibilities of Haryana.

Amid the uproar, a complaint was filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Panchkula, Haryana, by Abhay Chaudhary. In his complaint, he alleged that both the song and its video crossed the line in terms of language and portrayal, and could negatively influence young audiences. Following the complaint, a lookout notice was also issued against Badshah.

How did Badshah apologise?

After the controversy, Badshah had shared an apology video on Instagram and confirmed that the track has been removed from all social media platforms. Addressing the row, he expressed regret and said, “Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hai aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hai usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thes pohonchi hai. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jaante hain, unko pata hai ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Bohot hi proud Haryanvi hoon (My new song has been released, and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation have caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi).”

After his apology, Badshah has not reacted to any criticisms on the internet.

