Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi reveals why her 'pati dev' doesn't follow on Instagram; shares first photo

New Delhi:

Singer and rapper Badshah recently got married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a private wedding ceremony in March this year, and their wedding pictures surfaced online, sparking attention from fans. Now, his wife has publicly confirmed her marriage to the singer through an Instagram Story, also revealing why the two of them do not follow each other.

During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Isha Rikhi answered questions surrounding her personal life. She also shared a cute picture of the duo.

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi reveals why her 'pati dev' doesn't follow on Instagram

Answering to a fan who asked "Ma'am, apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi hai, fir aap ek dusre ko follow kyu nahi karte? (Ma'am, if you and Badshah bhai are married, then why don’t you follow each other on Instagram?)"

Isha Rikhi replied, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. ‘Are you married?' ‘Are you married to Badshah?' ‘Why don't you follow each other?' ‘Why don't you post pictures together?"

She further added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: ‘Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati dev @badboyshah the audience has questions. Please address at your earliest convenience," along with a laughing emoji.

(Image Source : ISHA RIKHI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Isha Rikhi's Instagram's Story.

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares first photo

Responding to another fan question, who asked, "Why u haven't post any picture with badshah your husband, U r his wife not even a single pic," Isha Rikhi answered by sharing a picture of them. Take a look below:

(Image Source : ISHA RIKHI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Isha Rikhi's Instagram Story

Also Read: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral