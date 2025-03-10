Badshah's drastic body transformation ignites debate on Ozempic; Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma's names go viral Badshah shared a video on Instagram in which he gave information about his show. But more than his announcement, people's attention was grabbed by his sudden body transformation.

Rapper Badshah recently shared a video on his social media handle, where he shocked everyone with his tremendous transformation. Seeing the rapper so fit and slim, users compared him to AP Dhillon. Earlier, the transformation of Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma also surprised the fans. However, with these transformations, the debate over Indian celebrities' possible usage of Ozempic has also started.

Badshah shared a video on Instagram in which he gave information about his show. But more than his announcement, people's attention is going to his look. Everyone is surprised to see his transformation. Social media users are also commenting fiercely on this video of Badshah. One wrote, 'Brother, how did you become so slim?', Another user wrote, 'Wait a minute, is it Badshah or AP Dhillon?', Another comment read, 'Why has he become so thin, brother, using Ozempic or what?'

Kapil-Karan's transformation also surprised

Kapil Sharma recently reached Lord Shiva's Bhojpur temple in Bhopal, the video of which was shared by Kapil on his Instagram. In this video, Kapil was looking very thin, due to which people could not even recognise him. After this, people flooded the comment box with questions. They said that why did he lose so much weight.

Apart from this, Karan is also in the headlines these days for his amazing transformation. Recently, on Archana Puran Singh's vlog channel, she also commented on Karan's fitness. She described Karan as young, according to his age.

On the work front

Badshah is currently seen in the singing reality show 'Indian Idol'. Recently, Hema Malini came as a guest on the show, with whom Badshah has shared many photos. At the same time, Kapil Sharma is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2'. This film is the next part of Kapil Sharma's debut film released in 2015. Karan Johar on the other hand, was spotted in Jaipur for IIFA 2025.

