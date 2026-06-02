Badshah's Chandigarh club sealed; administration cites multiple violations | Video

New Delhi:

Singer-rapper Badshah's Chandigarh-based club, SAGO By Badshah, has been sealed by the Chandigarh administration over alleged violations and irregularities. The club, located in Sector 26, was reportedly found to be in violation of several norms, including building-related regulations. Acting on these findings, the administration's enforcement wing carried out the sealing operation.

Badshah's Chandigarh club sealed

The move is part of the administration's ongoing crackdown on nightlife establishments in Sector 26. In the past few days, authorities have taken similar action against two to three other discos in the area for alleged violations.

According to reports, the administration had earlier issued a notice to the club and sought an explanation after multiple complaints and allegations of non-compliance surfaced. Following a review of the matter, officials proceeded with the sealing action.

Badshah Badshah

Police sources said several deficiencies were identified during the inspection. While notices have also been served to a few other discos in the locality, authorities have, for now, sealed only this establishment as per the administration's directions. Further action in the matter is expected based on the findings of the ongoing review and compliance checks.

Badshah's Tateeree song was removed in March

Badshah has been the headline-maker of 2026. In March, the singer-rapper came under scrutiny after his song Tateeree was removed from social media. The Haryana Police had then revealed that 857 links associated with the track had been removed with the cooperation of various social media platforms after following due legal procedures. The development comes weeks after an FIR was lodged in Panchkula on March 6 over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals featured in the music video. Since then, authorities have been taking steps to curb the song's circulation across online platforms.

Badshah's intimate wedding pictures went viral

In March, the rapper got married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony. While neither Badshah nor Isha has posted any photos on their social media handles until now, several photos from their intimate wedding had gone viral online.

Also read: Did you know Isha Rikhi, Badshah's wife, made her Bollywood debut in a film starring Raghav Juyal?