Badshah's Paagal India Tour: Know dates, ticket prices, venues and everything else about rapper's concert

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADBOYSHAH Badshah has announced his maiden India concert

Hitmaker Badshah is all set to embark on a multi-city tour in India. The Badshah Paagal India Tour will commence in Mumbai on December 24 and will wind up in Bengaluru on March 18. The rapper announced the tour on his social media handles recently and excited fans jumped into the comments section and showered the announcement post with love. Badshah fans could not ask for more as the year is about to wind up. This is the hitmaker's maiden India tour and will be looked forward to by the fans. The tickets are now available for booking on Book My Show.

Badshah promises madness in maiden Indian concert

Indian rapper Badshah, who is set to embark on his first India tour, has shared that the tour will stick to his commitment of providing unadulterated entertainment with a dash of "paagalpanti" (madness) to the audience. The eight cities tour is planned between December to March, starting from Mumbai on December 24. Badshah shared a video promoting his upcoming concert in which he also gave a glimpse of becoming India's biggest rapper. 'Jugnu' song plays in the background.

Read: Puneeth Rajkumar, Raju Srivastava, Siddhaanth Vir : Suniel Shetty reacts to rising deaths in gyms

Badshah speaks on his maiden India tour

Talking about his tour, the 'Jugnu' hitmaker said, "I am ecstatic and grateful to my fans for giving such an overwhelming response to the tour. The energy of performing to a live audience is unparalleled, and my commitment is to bring an experience filled with paagalpanti that will stay with you all for a long, long time." The tickets have gone live from November 15 onwards and start from Rs 499 and Rs 799 depending on the city.

Read: Akshay Kumar quits Hera Pheri and fans recall funniest dialogues from the comedy film

The multi-city tour, which will start from Mumbai on December 24, will move to Guwahati on January 7, followed by Ahmedabad on January 21, Hyderabad on January 28, Kolkata on February 5, Gurugram on February 18, Pune on March 4, and Bengaluru on March 18.

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News