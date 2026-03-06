Badshah in trouble as Haryana Women's Commission summons him over 'Tateeree' song lyrics

New Delhi:

Rapper Badshah’s latest song Tateeree, has found itself in controversy almost immediately after its release. The song, released on March 1, has already managed to garner almost five million views. While the song is enjoying the popularity it deserves, it has also landed in trouble with several people accusing the rapper of using objectionable lyrics in the song.

What Badshah meant to say in an indirect way, boasting of his success, has landed him in trouble with several people accusing him of using objectionable lyrics in the song, which could prove to be detrimental to young girls.

Complaints filed against Badshah

After the release, the Haryana State Commission for Women has issued a formal summons against Badshah regarding the objectionable lyrics used in the Haryanvi song. The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue after receiving multiple complaints regarding it, which have expressed their concern over the impact that the lyrics might have on women and young listeners.

A hearing has been scheduled on March 13 at 11:30 am at the conference hall of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Panipat, regarding this issue.

The complaints have been filed by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti, Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, who is the director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation. They have claimed that the lyrics used in the song Tateeree by Badshah have objectionable words and sexual innuendos, which objectify women and minors.

