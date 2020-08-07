Badshah arrives to record statement in fake followers case

Image Source : BADSHAH/ INSTAGRAM Badshah record statement in fake followers case

Rapper Badshah on Friday reached the Crime Branch office here to record his statement in the fake social media followers case, an official said. The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which is investigating the case, had earlier summoned the singer. The rapper's Instagram account had cropped up during

the investigation and so it was decided to call him to record his statement in the case, the official said.

Earlier, Badshah collaborated with fans and singers to create a Pahari version of his hit track Genda Phool. He united with singer Priyanka Meher and rapper Rongpaz for the new track. The song is Badshah's first Pahari track.

"I am fortunate to have listeners who are so responsive and loving. ‘Genda phool' now belongs to the listeners and I have tried to mould it in a manner that harmonises with Pahari music sensibilities in the new version. I find Pahari tunes very arresting and melodious and I loved having the opportunity to collaborate with Priyanka and Rongpaz. I can't wait for the audience's reaction," Badshah said.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage