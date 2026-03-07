Badshah apologises for 'Tateeree' song, says he never meant to hurt sentiments | Watch

New Delhi:

Rapper-singer Badshah has finally opened up about the ongoing controversy over his latest song Tateeree, stating that he had no intentions of hurting the people of Haryana with the lyrics of the song.

Responding to the recent backlash over the song, Badshah, in an Instagram video, said, 'My song 'Tateeree' has been released and I have seen that its lyrics and its visual representation have hurt many people, especially the sentiments of my own people from Haryana.'

I am a proud Haryanavi: Badshah

Talking about the origins of his family from Haryana, Badshah said, 'Main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jaante hai, who jaante hai ki meri boli, mera khan-pan, mera rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hai. Main ek proud Haryanvi hoon. Mera kabhi aisa koi iraada nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachon, kisi aurat ke bare mei aise baat kahun.'

The rapper discussed his music genre, stating the kind of lyrics used in the hip-hop genre, which are mostly for competitors and not for children or women.

'I am from the hip-hop genre, where the lyrics show the competition, and the competition is for them. This was never for any woman or child, nor will I ever do this. I have always tried to take Haryana’s culture and language as far as I can, as far as I can take it,' the rapper said.

The rapper ended the video by seeking forgiveness for hurting people’s sentiments. 'I hope that you will consider me as a son of Haryana, as your own son, and forgive me,' Badshah said.

Look Out Circular was issued on Saturday

An FIR has been registered against the singer, and the process to issue a LOC (Look Out Circular) has been initiated against him.

A notice has been issued to the singer, asking him to present himself before the police, and the police have been raiding the singer’s locations to arrest him, the police confirmed in a tweet.

