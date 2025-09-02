Bads Of Bollywood: 7 lesser-known facts about birthday girl Sahher Bambba The Bads Of Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba turned 26 today. Let's have a look at some lesser-known facts about the actress.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Sahher Bambba is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited show, The Bads of Bollywood. But who exactly is Sahher Bambba? As she celebrates her birthday today, take a look at 7 lesser-known facts about the Pahadi girl.

1. Sahher Bambba was born and brought up in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. With the upcoming OTT release, the actress is sure to bring a certain Pahadi flair to her screen presence.

2. Sahher is also an animal lover at heart. Very often, she likes to display love and affection on her social media by dropping love-filled pictures and videos with her fur babies.

3. It was in 2016 when Sahher first grabbed attention by bagging the Bombay Times Fresh Face Award, a competition known for bringing out promising faces.

4. In 2019, she ventured into Bollywood with her first film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. She shared the screen space with Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol.

5. As her film career is flourishing, she has already made her presence felt in the OTT space through The Empire, sharing the screen space with famous faces, Shabana Azmi, Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, and Aditya Seal.

6. In 2016, Sahher won Femina Miss India Jammu and Kashmir, a pageant that offered her opportunities in the acting space and modelling world.

7. Sahher is also a skilled Kathak dancer, which promises to bring a certain gravitas to her screen portrayals.

Currently, the actress is gearing up to feature in Aryan Khan's debut series, The Bads of Bollywood, along with Kill actor Lakshya The series will release on Netflix from September 18.

