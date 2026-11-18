Bollywood actor Dia Mirza has sparked speculation with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a strongly worded note about someone being difficult to work with and tagged actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in it. However, she did not clarify whether the remark was directed at Nawazuddin or whether the two actors had faced an unpleasant experience on a project because of a third person.

The post has caught attention because of its timing. Shortly after Dia shared the note, Nawazuddin posted an Instagram Story featuring an empty chair. He captioned it, "Ek Onkar! Nanak Dev Ji". While the timing has prompted curiosity, neither actor has explained whether the two posts are related.

Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram posts

Dia's post read, "Nightmare to work with! Na baath karne ki tameez hai, aur attitude alag hi level ka! Bilkul offensive character." She also tagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram account.

The wording has led to questions about whom she was referring to. Since Nawazuddin was tagged in the post, some may interpret it as a remark directed at him. However, Dia has not explicitly named him in the caption or explained the context behind her words. It is also possible that the remark concerns someone else they encountered while working on a project.

Nawazuddin's Instagram Story has added another layer of curiosity. He shared a picture of an empty chair with the caption, "Ek Onkar! Nanak Dev Ji". However, he did not mention Dia or refer to her post. There is currently no confirmation that his Story was a response to the actress.

Interestingly, the two actors have a professional association, with a web series featuring them together among the projects previously reported to be in Dia's 2026 line-up.

Dia Mirza and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming projects

Dia Mirza has several projects lined up across films and streaming platforms. She is part of the ensemble of Ikka, featuring Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and Tillotama Shome. She has also been associated with Alpha, alongside other projects in her 2026 slate.

Earlier this year, Dia had spoken about four projects that she had completed and was looking forward to seeing released. Her reported line-up also included a web series with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, another series with Jimmy Shergill and an untitled film with Rahul Bhat. The makers have not yet revealed the title or further details of her series with Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders and has several films and streaming projects in the pipeline. One of his most anticipated projects is Tumbbad 2, which also stars Sohum Shah and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

He is also associated with Blind Babu, Section 108 and the musical thriller Woh Phir Kabhi Dikha Nahi, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. The latter reportedly marks their first collaboration as actor and director, with the film already shot and expected to arrive on a streaming platform.

Also Read:

Bombay HC pulls up BJP leaders over Dia Mirza video row, orders BMC to repost deleted clip