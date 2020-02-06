Baaghi 3 trailer out: Tiger Shroff aka Ronnie fights the 'greatest battle' against a country

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 trailer out

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3's trailer dropped on Thursday. Carrying Baaghi franchise forward with the third instalment, the poster of the movie shows Tiger aka Ronnie ''up against a nation''. The third instalment also marks the reunion of Shraddha Kapoor with her Baaghi family. Tiger and Shraddha featured in the first film, which released in 2012. While the first one was helmed by Sabbir Khan, Baaghi 2 and 3 has been directed by Ahmed Khan.

Ahmed Khan directorial is the story between two brothers-Ronnie and Vikram played by Riteish Deshmukh. Ronnie shares a close bond with Vikram. He will do whatever it takes to save Vikram from any difficulty, even it is single-handedly waging a war against a country.

Baaghi 3 is out and out a Tiger Shroff film with the 29-year-old actor dominating each and every scene. As expected, he is seen flexing his muscles throughout the trailer. There are some impressive high-octane action sequences.

Earlier, announcing the trailer release date, the 29-year-old actor shared the poster on Instagram along with the caption, "Against his strongest enemy, his greatest battle, up against a nation, Ronnie is back! Baaghi 3 trailer out on February 6, Thursday."

Baaghi 3 reportedly marks Tiger's first film with his father Jackie Shroff. The veteran actor has a cameo in the film. However, we didn't get a glimpse of him in the trailer.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in an interview with PTI was quoted as saying, "Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie since we launched him. There have been plenty of speculation and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence."

Reportedly, Baaghi 3 also brings back Disha Patani, whose character died in the second instalment. She shot for a solo, hip-hop dance number in Mumbai. In Baaghi 2, Jacqueline Fernandez danced to the rehashed version of Madhuri Dixit's evergreen song from 1988 film Tezaab.

The movie also has Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma in an important role. TV actress Ankita Lokhande and Raazi actor Jaideep Ahlawat also feature in the movie.

Baaghi 3 has been shot at multiple locations of Serbia, Mumbai, and Jaipur. The film co-produced by Fox Star Studios will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.