Baaghi 3 box office collection day 1: Coronavirus scare affects Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama

Baaghi 3 box office collection day 1

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 was panned by critics but we know such films cater to a certain kind of audience--and they have simply loved it. The movie co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in important roles has been directed by Ahmed Khan- who also directed the second instalment. Considering the craze of Tiger and reach of 'brainless action drama' in India, Baaghi 3 was expected to mint around Rs 22-25 crore on day 1. But, this couldn't turn into a reality.

This dip in Baaghi 3's business is mainly because of Coronavirus scare. The movie lost out on around 10% of business due to the virus outbreak. As per early estimates, Baaghi 3 has raked in Rs 17-18 crore on its first day. As expected Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and other belts have registered huge business. Reportedly, it is also the biggest opener after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Well, considering the whopping budget of Baaghi 3, such first-day business wasn't really a task.

The multiplexes were relatively low with four national chains-- PVR, Inox, Cinepolis and Carnival making up total collection of approximately 7 crore on the first day. After the weekend, Baaghi 3 can benefit from Holi holiday. The second half of the day may witness a jump.

Baaghi 2, which released in 2016 minted Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day. The lifetime business of the film was Rs 160 crore. Hence. the stakes of Baaghi 3 are high and it needs to earn a respectable number of atleast Rs 150 crore.

Indiatvnews.com in its review of Baaghi 3 wrote, ''There is a new genre in Indian cinema called "leave-your-brains-at-home action", courtesy a few recent films. And 'Baaghi 3' seems to be its latest offering. RIP logic. Watch 'Baaghi 3' for some inexplicable action, daring stunts, and only if you are a die-hard Tiger Shroff fan''. Read full review here.

