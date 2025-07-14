B Saroja Devi dies: From Padma Bhushan to NTR National Award, full list of awards and honours B Saroja Devi, who is referred to as Kannada cinema's first female superstar, dies at the age of 87. Let's check the full list of awards and honours received by the actress in so many years.

New Delhi:

Veteran South Indian actress B Saroja Devi died at the age of 87 due to age-related ailments on Monday at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, film industry sources said. 'Kannadathu Paingili' (Kannada's parrot) was the affectionate Tamil name for her.

The actress is also referred to as Kannada cinema's first female superstar. She made her acting debut in the 1955 Kannada film Mahakavi Kalidasa at the age of 17. The actor's performance in her first movie earned her a National Award.

In 2008, she received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Government of India as part of the celebrations of India's 60th Independence Day. She was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 1969. Let's check the full list of awards and honours the actress received in her seven decades in the film industry.

National awards

Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of India (2008)

Padma Bhushan (1992)

Padma Shri (1969)

State awards

Kalaimamani Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Tamil Nadu (2009)

Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award by the Government of Karnataka (2009)

NTR National Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the second time, for the year 2009

NTR National Award from the Andhra Pradesh Government for the year 2001

Tamil Nadu Government's MGR Award (1993)

Karnataka Government's Rajyotsava award (1988)

Abhinandana-Kanchana Mala award by Karnataka State (1980)

Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for Kula Vilakku (1969)

Abhinya Saraswathy honoured by Karnataka (1965)

Other awards

Lifetime Achievement award by Prajavani Cine Sammana (2024)

Natya Kaladhar Award— Tamil cinema, by Bharat Kalachar, Chennai (2009)

NTR award for remarkable achievement by Karnataka Telugu Academy (2007)

Rotary Sivaji Award by the Charitable Trust and Rotary Club of Chennai (2007)

Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (2006)

Vijay Award for Contribution to Tamil Cinema (2006)

Dinakaran Award for All-round Achievement (2003)

Lifetime Achievement Awards by Cinema Express in Chennai (1997)

Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South (1994)

Sarojadevi has acted in Kannada films like Amarashilpi Jakanchari, Kathasagara, Babruvahana, Bhagyavantaru, Ashadhbhuti, Sriramupoja, Kacha Devayani, Ratnagiri Rahasya, Kokilavani, Schoolmaster, Pancharatna and more.

Sarojadevi costarred with Gemini Ganesan, Sivaji Ganesan, and MG Ramachandran in several popular Tamil films. She costarred in Hindi films alongside Sunil Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar, and Dilip Kumar.

